Humidity will make it feel closer to 100 degrees Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — Last of the scorchers for a while as temperatures will once again try to top 90 degrees.

The humidity will make it feel closer to 100 degrees outside late in the afternoon. There could be a storm in a spot or two today, but most areas will remain dry.

Showers and storms will move in on Thursday with a cold front that will bring a significant change in not only temperatures but also humidity for the latter part of the week. High temperatures in most areas by Friday will be in the 70s.

Get the latest forecast from Severe Weather Team 11 each day on Channel 11 News. Don’t forget to download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for the latest updates and alerts when you are on the go!

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group