Hundreds attend Mike Reese Memorial 5K to raise money for youth sports in Westmoreland County

MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Runners in Westmoreland County came together to support local youth athletes and remember a former state representative.

The Mike Reese Memorial 5K was held at Mammoth Park in Mount Pleasant Township on Saturday morning.

Reese represented Westmoreland and Somerset counties in the Pennsylvania House. He suffered a brain aneurysm in 2021 and died at 42 years old.

His wife Angela said the 5K is a great way to honor him.

“Mike was really passionate about what athletics can do for kids, how it can help kids learn and grow, develop sportsmanship, just kind of make them good people,” Angela Reese said.

The Mike Reese Memorial Fund gives scholarships to athletes on local travel teams.

