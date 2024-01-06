Hundreds of fans turn out to first PiratesFest in 5 years

PITTSBURGH — For the first time since 2019, PiratesFest returned to the David. L. Lawrence Convention Center on Saturday.

“We absolutely love the Pirates,” said Lexi Miller. “We went before the pandemic, and this is our first time after, so we’re here to see Andy Van Slyke and all the other players, get some autographs and have fun.”

Hundreds of Pirates fans filed into the convention center for a free day of all things Pirates.

“I want to meet Andy Van Slyke today,” said 11-year-old Lucas Miller. “He’s one of my favorite players.”

Van Slyke, the Pirates center fielder from 1987 to 1994, along with Jack Suwinski, Bryan Reynolds and Mars Area High School graduate David Bednar, were among the first group of players signing autographs for fans.

“I definitely came to a couple of these as a kid,” Bednar said. “I remember the 2006 Fan Fest for the All-Star game is what I remember most. It’s an awesome time. Racing the pierogies, meeting some of the guys. It’s a great time.”

Kids had the chance to take pitches from the Pirate Parrot, race around the bases, and even test their skills in the batting cages.

The Pirate pierogies were on hand, giving high-fives, posing for pictures and racing fans around the bases.

The event is an opportunity to build anticipation for the upcoming season, and players say they’re excited to interact with fans.

“It’s been very interesting being able to talk to the fans and being very close to them and get to meet them,” said Liover Peguero, Pirates Shortstop. “I think it’s a very cool experience.”

“It’s just surreal,” Bednar said. “It’s such an unbelievable experience, and I’m just so fortunate and so blessed to have this opportunity.”

The 2024 home opener is Friday, April 5, against the Baltimore Orioles.

