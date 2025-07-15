Hundreds march through Oakland to protest President Donald Trump’s visit for energy summit

PITTSBURGH — Protestors blocked all traffic on Forbes in Oakland on Tuesday afternoon, as they made their way from Pitt’s campus toward Carnegie Mellon University

Hundreds of people first gathered in the morning near the Cathedral of Learning, where they pushed back against President Trump’s visit to CMU. He was briefly in town for the Technology and and Innovation Summit.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Trump and Sen. Dave McCormick team up to promote energy and tech investments in Pennsylvania

“There are a lot of beautiful people here. It’s a diverse crowd of people who are standing for everything they believe in, and protesting and exercising their American rights,” protester Michael Bennett told Channel 11.

Protestors spoke out against President Trump’s policies, specifically mentioning earlier this year, when ICE revoked several visas from CMU undergrads and graduate students.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> 2 students, 5 recent grads from Carnegie Mellon University have visas revoked

“I felt it was right to come out and stand up for our international student community and the immigrant community that is under threat right now,” protester Daniel Curtis said.

When protestors got closer to CMU, they were met with mounted patrols and officers dressed in riot gear, who stopped them from reaching campus.

However, Channel 11 did see people who were supporting Trump’s visit to Pittsburgh, and are excited about what this summit could mean for our city’s future.

“It’s wonderful. The jobs that we’re going to get. The young people are going to stay here now. They go to our universities, and when they graduate, they leave because they can’t find jobs here. Maybe now they’ll stay,” Linda Mazur told Channel 11.

Late this afternoon, Mayor Ed Gainey released a statement saying he stands with the peaceful protestors. He added that we need to make sure the benefits of economic growth are felt broadly across the region, and that Pittsburgh deserves federal leadership that invests in people, not just profit. You can read his full statement below.

“Today, President Donald Trump visited Carnegie Mellon University as part of a summit on artificial intelligence and energy. As Mayor of the City of Pittsburgh, I want to emphasize while we will do our part to ensure safety and civility during the President’s visit, we cannot ignore the real harm caused by his administration’s destructive policies that threaten the well-being of our residents.

“Pittsburgh is a city built on hard work, mutual care, and a deep belief that everyone deserves a fair shot — no matter their income, background, or ZIP code. Cruel policies like slashing health care, reducing access to food assistance, and making it harder for people to live safely and affordably in their own neighborhoods have no place in our city.

“Pittsburgh and Southwest Pennsylvania are at the leading edge of the development and application of artificial intelligence. The promise of these technologies and the infrastructure needed to scale them have the ability to transform our local economy, and the way that we manage that transformation will determine whether that change benefits or harms our communities. We must work to ensure that this growth does not come at the expense of our environment, the privacy of our people, and the values and morals we hold dear. There are many experts and voices nationally and locally calling attention to these issues and we need to listen to them.

“We also need to make sure that the benefits of economic growth are felt broadly across our region. Our communities have heard too many promises about prosperity only to face deeper hardships and inequities. Our city deserves federal leadership that invests in people — not just profit. That protects working families — not just corporate interests. That listens to everyday Americans — not just the wealthiest and most powerful.

“Many in our community spoke out during the President’s visit. Peaceful protest is a cornerstone of our democracy, and I stand firmly with those raising their voices for justice, fairness, and real opportunity for all. We will always defend the right to speak truth to power.

In Pittsburgh, we know what progress looks like: affordable health care, safe housing, strong public schools, and an economy that puts people first. That’s the future we’re building — no matter who sits in the White House."

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group