Hundreds participate in tribute walk for harness driver killed in racing accident

WASHINGTON, Pa. — On the Meadows horse racing track Tuesday, hundreds came together for one last winner’s circle for Hunter Myers.

The 27-year-old was killed doing what he loved last week after a devastating accident and a pile-up on the track. Myers was one of the top 10 horse racing drivers in the country and was considered a rising star in the industry.

The tribute walk that the Meadows organized was led by a horse named Killer Instinct, one of the horses with which Myers won countless races.

Myers’ family, friends, at least 30 drivers, trainers, caretakers and horse owners walked in the track in his memory.

“He was a nice person, nicest person you could meet. What everyone says about him is true about him,” Barbara Murdock said.

Murdock is a horse owner and says Myers almost won with her horse in an earlier race on the day he died. He came in second. Murdock said he won more than 50 races with her horses alone.

The tight-knit racing community knew Hunter to be funny and kind, but he was also a son, a fiance and a new dad — which is the role those who loved him say he loved most.

Racing was paused after the accident and just resumed on Tuesday. As it started back up, all the horses were wearing green and white and the drivers wearing Myers’ initials on their sleeves.

“He’s just a special person, a really nice person. If you talked to him you’d find out right away. There are no words to express my feelings for him, how nice he was. And I enjoyed watching him race,” Murdock said.

A local pastor led prayer during the tribute, saying they choose to remember him here — not focusing on how he died but how he lived.

A celebration of life for Myers is still in the works.

