Tree falls on power lines in Moon Township, leaves hundreds without power for several hours

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE 5:45 p.m. - All power outages have been repaired, according to Duquesne Light Company.

A tree fell on power lines in Moon Township, leaving hundreds of people without electricity.

According to the Moon Township Police Department, the tree fell on Flaugherty Run Road at around noon on Thursday.

Duquesne Light Company reports that 800 people in the Moon Township and Coraopolis area lost power.

Flaugherty Run Road is closed between Foxwood Drive and Becks Run Road as crews make repairs.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group