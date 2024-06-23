Local

Hundreds without power, busy road closed in Moon Township

By WPXI.com News Staff

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A busy road in Moon Township will be closed until further notice.

Moon Township Police say a tree fell and wires are down on Brodhead Road.

It will be closed between Flaugherty Run Road and Shafer Road.

There are currently 885 Duquesne Light Customers without power in Moon Township.

Click here to report a power outage to Duquesne Light Company.

