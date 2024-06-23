Hundreds without power, busy road closed in Moon Township

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A busy road in Moon Township will be closed until further notice.

Moon Township Police say a tree fell and wires are down on Brodhead Road.

It will be closed between Flaugherty Run Road and Shafer Road.

There are currently 885 Duquesne Light Customers without power in Moon Township.

