Hundreds of women raise money for animals in need during ‘Ligonier Witches Bike Brigade’

LIGONIER, Pa. — Witches were cruising around Ligonier on Sunday, but instead of brooms, they were using bikes.

The annual “Witches Bike Brigade” was held at LoyalHanna Watershed Farm.

Over 1,200 women of all ages dressed as witches for the event.

The bike ride is a long-lasting Halloween tradition in Westmoreland County that keeps bringing people back.

Organizers said the event started as a fun idea and turned into a fundraiser for a greater cause.

“So in 2016 we had a group that wanted to get together and have a girls’ day out and we wanted to do it for a reason so we were supporting our friend that had an animal rescue,” said coorganizer Carla Arnone.

The benefits from the ride were donated to “Beth Luther’s Homeless Pet Fund” and “Helping Hearts with Healing Tails.”

