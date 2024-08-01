‘I had no clue’: Neighbor reacts to South Huntingdon man’s alleged involvement in Jan. 6 attack

SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A men’s clothing designer from Westmoreland County was arrested by Special Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation early Wednesday morning for his alleged participation in the Insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

That man was identified as Tristan Sartor, 26.

“Seemed like a really nice kid to me,” said Bill Peterson, a neighbor to the Sartor family. Peterson told Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek that the Sartors moved in about three years ago.

He said finding out Sartor was arrested for allegedly participating in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol was a shock.

“I had no clue he even participated in it,” Peterson told Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek.

Federal investigators said Sartor was seen on video inside the Capitol for 1 minute and 15 seconds.

Investigators said he went in the Senate wing door, talked with others who were carrying “America First” flags, and then left.

He’s not accused of any physical violence.

But, he’s facing four charges for entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly conduct, and demonstrating in a capitol building.

The FBI tracked Sartor by what he was wearing.

He had a gold lapel pin on his jacket, was wearing dark brown sunglasses, and had distinct brown boots on.

They matched his clothing to photos on his Instagram page, and he was positively identified by another person who illegally entered the Capitol, along with three other witnesses.

Former President Donald Trump has remained steadfast in his plans to pardon those charged in connection to the Jan. 6 insurrection if he’s re-elected.

He repeated that Wednesday.

“If they’re innocent, I’ll pardon them,” Trump said at the National Association of Black Journalists Conference.

“They’ve been convicted,” a moderator clarified.

“Well, they were convicted by a very tough system,” Trump responded.

Peterson thinks if the former president wins re-election, he shouldn’t pardon those involved.

“No, I think he should participate in getting this country straightened out,” Peterson said.

Sartor was released on bond. As part of that bond agreement, Sartor had to surrender his passport and turn over five guns to a relative.

