‘I was shocked’: Giant Eagle shoppers react to North Versailles store closing

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — Calling it a “difficult, but necessary” decision, Giant Eagle announced earlier this month that it plans to close its store in North Versailles.

Some community members, however, aren’t letting it go without a fight and are planning to attend the upcoming township commissioners’ meeting. They’ve also created and signed a petition to keep the store open, located near the pharmacy inside of the store.

“I don’t know where I’m going to go,” said Debby Bodnar, a longtime customer. “I was shocked because they do business here.”

Giant Eagle issued the following statement:

Giant Eagle Inc. has made the difficult, but necessary decision to close the North Versailles Giant Eagle located at 1701 Lincoln Hwy in North Versailles Township. The supermarket and in-store Giant Eagle Pharmacy will remain open until the close of business on May 31, 2025.

Once the store closes, North Versailles customers are invited to shop at several nearby Giant Eagle supermarkets, including locations in Braddock Hills, McKeesport, Monroeville and White Oak. North Versailles Giant Eagle Pharmacy customers may call their preferred alternate Giant Eagle Pharmacy location to have their prescriptions seamlessly transferred.

Channel 11 spoke with some shoppers, who said they wouldn’t mind going to the White Oak location. Others feel differently.

“We like the convenience, that it’s right here,” said Evelyn Lucanish, who lives close by. “I drop off my son at daycare, I do a quick stop, then go back to work.”

The North Versailles Board of Commissioners meeting will be held on Thursday, March 20 at 7 p.m. at the community building.

