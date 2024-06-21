Iconic ketchup bottle can stay at Heinz History Center, zoning board rules

PITTSBURGH — An iconic piece of Steelers history can stay at the Heinz History Center, the Pittsburgh Zoning Board ruled on Thursday.

>> Fate of giant Heinz ketchup bottle now in the hands of zoning board

The four-ton Heinz ketchup bottle was placed at the history center in December 2023. It was one of two iconic bottles removed from Heinz Field, as the stadium became Acrisure.

In May, zoning officials said the bottle qualified as a “sign,” and on its platform, it exceeded the maximum permitted sign height of 40 feet.

The board ultimately determined the bottle was an artifact and not subject to city regulations.

