Iconic ketchup bottle can stay at Heinz History Center, zoning board rules

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — An iconic piece of Steelers history can stay at the Heinz History Center, the Pittsburgh Zoning Board ruled on Thursday.

The four-ton Heinz ketchup bottle was placed at the history center in December 2023. It was one of two iconic bottles removed from Heinz Field, as the stadium became Acrisure.

In May, zoning officials said the bottle qualified as a “sign,” and on its platform, it exceeded the maximum permitted sign height of 40 feet.

The board ultimately determined the bottle was an artifact and not subject to city regulations.

