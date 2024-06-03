Idlewild announces details for month-long Kids Fest

LIGONIER, Pa. — A beloved event at Idlewild & Soakzone just got even more fun for kids, with new experiences, themed weekends and the return of foam parties.

The park’s Kids Fest, which now will often feature foam parties, begins its month-long run on June 8.

“There is no better place to host a month-long Kids Fest party than at the world’s best kid’s park, with the most robust lineup of entertainment and special activities ever,” said Tim Heger, the park’s general manager.

The family-friendly event features new activities each weekend in June. Some of the highlights for each weekend are:

Meet and Greets with Marvel’s Spider-man, families are invited to meet and one-and-only Spider-man , enjoy bubble dance parties and more June 29 and 30

, enjoy bubble dance parties and more June 29 and 30 ‘Wild Foam Parties are back by popular demand, Ricky Racoon hosts Summer Beach Parties, the kiddos are invited to interactive magic shows and the all-new walk-through Whimsy Way delights park-goers June 8, 9, 15 and 16

Duke the Dragon’s Birthday will be celebrated the Idlewild way, June 22 and 23, with high-energy dance and bubble parties plus much more.

