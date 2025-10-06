‘I’m the only victim’ Man accused of placing bomb under landlord’s lawn mower pleads ‘not guilty’

APOLLO, Pa. — James Sever lived in the home off Route 22 for two to three years, according to his former landlord. Now he is pleading not guilty to placing a pipe bomb under that landlord’s lawn mower.

54-Year-Old James Sever said, “It’s a nice day out,” when heading into court before pleading not guilty to placing a pipe bomb under his landlord’s lawn mower.

On his way out, Sever said, “I’m the only victim in this whole circumstance.”

He received no bail and a trial date was set for November.

Sever evaded police for two months before being taken into custody in Indiana County.

His former landlord, Dave Martin, told Channel 11 he was shocked by Severs’ appearance but was pleased with the judge’s decision.

“He looks too good for spending 58 days in the woods, ” said Dave Martin, Sever’s former landlord.

Investigators said Sever denied the crimes while being questioned for two hours, but admitted to placing a pipe bomb under his landlord’s mower shortly after questioning in a different room during a more casual setting.

The room had video but no audio recording while two investigators were with Sever.

“I did hear that he confessed, but what I didn’t understand was that they didn’t record it,” said Martin.

When Martin took the stand, he said he remembered removing two large cans of gasoline away from his mower before the explosion.

“So you can use your imagination what would have happened if I hadn’t moved those two 5-gallon jugs of gasoline,” said Martin. “You wouldn’t be talking to me, that’s for sure.”

Investigators also shared Sever’s surprised facial expression when they told him he was being charged with ‘attempted’ homicide.

“I hope they lock him up for a long time,” said Martin.

The DA’s office tells Channel 11, charges have not been filed for the fire on Martin’s Route 22 property.

Sever’s trial is set for November 19th.

