State police give new details about arrest of man accused of putting bomb under landlord’s lawnmower

State police have given new details about the arrest of a man accused of putting a bomb under his former landlord’s lawnmower.

James M. Sever, 54, of New Alexandria, had been wanted since July after a bomb exploded under a riding lawnmower, injuring Sever’s former landlord who had recently evicted him.

Trooper Steve Limani, PSP public information officer, said during a Wednesday press conference that Sever had been traveling and living in the woods for two months since the incident. Troopers spent more than 1,000 manhours searching for him.

An off-duty trooper, who was with his family at the time, spotted Sever on Hoodleburg Trail in Center Township, Indiana County, at around 7 p.m. Tuesday, Limani said.

The trooper started a conversation with Sever before walking away to contact police. Limani said Sever felt he had been identified and started off on his e-bike before he was found and arrested.

There was a $5,000 reward for Sever’s arrest, though the trooper waived it off, Limani said.

Sever did not have any known electronic devices on him, Limani said. Found in his backpack were a multifaceted knife and other survival equipment.

Sever cooperated with troopers and is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison, Limani said.

Troopers are investigating whether Sever was getting help, though there is currently no evidence to suggest that. Troopers believe he was getting electricity for an e-bike he was using.

On Aug. 22, the house that Sever was evicted from and where the explosion happened went up in flames.

Troopers say the fire is suspicious because there is no electricity in the area. Limani could not say for certain if Sever is the suspect.

Another tenant who lived at the home when the fire started has gotten help and has new housing after losing everything.

Limani said police never saw a threat to the general public despite the initial explosion, which is believed to have been targeted toward the former landlord.

Troopers have spoken with the landlord, who says he’s relieved Sever is in custody.

Limani said Sever was mad about being evicted and could no longer care for some of the feral animals he cared for there.

“He could be sitting in jail the rest of his life, and for what? Being evicted?” Limani said.

Limani also said that a box, found on Route 30 near the Pennsylvania Turnpike ramp in Irwin on Aug. 14, was related to Sever’s investigation.

The box contained an explosive device that looked “like a pipe with caps on the ends of it,” Limani said.

Troopers do not believe Sever dropped it there to hurt people on the Turnpike ramp, which was closed for most of the day.

