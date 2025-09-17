Fugitive accused of placing bomb under man’s lawnmower captured after months-long manhunt

A man facing attempted homicide charges after police say he placed a bomb under his landlord’s lawnmower has been captured after a months-long manhunt.

James M. Sever, 54, of New Alexandria, has been wanted since July 25.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Device placed under lawn tractor leads to explosion in Westmoreland County, state police say

Pennsylvania State Police say an off-duty trooper reported a possible sighting of Sever on Hoodleburg Trail in Center Township, Indiana County, at around 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

On-duty troopers went to the area and saw Sever riding an e-bike along the trail.

New photo of James Sever and the E-bike he may be riding Images courtesy of Pennsylvania State Police

Police said he immediately complied with commands and was taken into custody without incident.

He was taken to the Pennsylvania State Police barracks in Indiana County

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Police offer $5K reward for critical information in case of pipe bomb put under landlord’s lawnmower

Police are also investigating a fire that happened on Aug 22, when the home where Sever used to live, on the same property where the explosion happened, went up in flames.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Westmoreland County home destroyed by fire is same home where explosives were placed under lawnmower

Troopers said they will release more information on Wednesday afternoon. Stay tuned with Channel 11 for the latest updates.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group