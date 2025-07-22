Imposter nurse stole medication from senior patients locally, accused of crimes in 5 other states

HARMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — What began as a routine traffic stop spiraled into what State Police are calling a sophisticated, multi-state scheme.

Shannon Womack is accused of stealing the identities of and nursing certifications from actual nurses and using them to get jobs, including at 9 facilities in the Pittsburgh area.

State police say they’re now going through every death at the facilities where Womack worked, during the timeframe she was employed, to make sure there were no deaths related to improper care.

Her background checks came back clear because of the stolen identities and 20+ aliases she’s accused of using, as well as the fake references.

“Womack obtained staffing through agencies and even at that point, was able to create her own host agency,” Trooper Rocco Gagliardi said. “So she was picking up the phone and transferring those jobs and careers to herself.”

11 Investigates has learned four other states have active warrants out for Shannon Womack, where she’s also accused of posing as a nurse. They include Georgia, Tennessee, New Jersey and Indiana. In addition, she’s been accused of practicing as a nurse without being certified in Connecticut. We even found an alert from the Georgia Department of State, warning healthcare facilities about an “imposter nurse.”

The top cop in Washington County, where Womack was pulled over, said she took advantage of vulnerable seniors.

“These are vile acts,” Washington County District Attorney, Jason Walsh said. “Not only taking advantage of older citizens in this Commonwealth, not getting the proper care or medications they need because someone puts themselves in this position to defraud them.”

State police say they’ve traced Womack’s actions back to the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, when healthcare facilities were in need of essential workers and accepted multi-state licenses.

The facilities and dates when Womack worked are below:

Greenery Center for Rehab and Nursing in Washington County from 10/1/24-10/6/24

Beaver Valley Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Beaver County from 2/3/25-2/23/25

Sayre Healthcare Center in Bradford County from 2/17/25-2/18/25

Oak Hill Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Westmoreland County from 2/25/25-3/8/25

Southmont of Presbyterian in Washington County on 3/1/25

Corner View Nursing and Rehabilitation in Allegheny County from 3/4/25-3/17/25

Eldercrest Rehabilitation in Allegheny County from 3/9/25-3/27/25

Harmar Village Care in Allegheny County from 3/10/25-3/13/25

St. Mary’s Home of Erie in Erie County on 4/2/25

