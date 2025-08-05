Imposter nurse was not fingerprinted before gaining employment at 9 local healthcare facilities

PITTSBURGH — 11 Investigates has new details on the case of a woman charged with posing as a nurse and being hired to work at nine local facilities with a fraudulent license.

We know now Shannon Womack was not fingerprinted as a part of her background check to get jobs here in Pennsylvania. Additionally, we learned that a law passed two years ago to regulate staffing agencies, which investigators say Womack manipulated to get those jobs, still isn’t in effect.

