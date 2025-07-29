Imposter nurse working at 9 local facilities ‘preventable’

The head of the Pennsylvania Health Care Association says a woman posing as a nurse without the training or certification, should have never been able to get into nine local healthcare facilities.

“What struck me - most importantly - was this was preventable,” Zach Shamberg tells Channel 11 News.

Zach Shamberg is the President and CEO of the Pennsylvania Health Care Association (PHCA). It’s an advocacy group that represents long-term care providers, workers and the residents they care for.

Police say Shannon Womack stole the identities of actual nurses and was able to work as a nurse in Pennsylvania and at least six other states, harming the most vulnerable people in our communities.

“It’s sickening,” Shamberg says. “It’s disturbing for other staff, for long-term care providers, most importantly for the residents that she worked with, that she served.”

He says the story of Shannon Womack is one his organization warned about. Coming up on Channel 11 News at 6, the law already in place that Shamberg believes could have prevented this.

