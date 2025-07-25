State police release new photos of woman accused of falsely posing as nurse, call for more details

Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help finding other locations where a woman accused of fraudulently posing as a nurse may have worked.

On Friday, troopers released new photos of Shannon Womack, 39, in hopes that more people would recognize her and come forward with new information.

Womack was charged last week when police said they learned she had used over 20 aliases and false papers to pose as a nurse. Troopers believe she stole medicines while working at multiple medical facilities.

When she was initially charged, troopers had identified 9 Pennsylvania healthcare facilities where she had been employed.

The facilities and dates when Womack worked are below:

Greenery Center for Rehab and Nursing in Washington County from 10/1/24-10/6/24

Beaver Valley Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Beaver County from 2/3/25-2/23/25

Sayre Healthcare Center in Bradford County from 2/17/25-2/18/25

Oak Hill Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Westmoreland County from 2/25/25-3/8/25

Southmont of Presbyterian in Washington County on 3/1/25

Corner View Nursing and Rehabilitation in Allegheny County from 3/4/25-3/17/25

Eldercrest Rehabilitation in Allegheny County from 3/9/25-3/27/25

Harmar Village Care in Allegheny County from 3/10/25-3/13/25

St. Mary’s Home of Erie in Erie County on 4/2/25

On Tuesday, Channel 11 learned she was reported to have worked at facilities in five other states, too.

State troopers said, on Friday alone, they had identified five new locations she had also allegedly defrauded. At this time, those locations have not been named.

They hope to find any other facilities or patients who may have fallen victim to Womack by sharing the new photos.

Anyone with information is urged to contact PSP Washington at 724-223-5200.

