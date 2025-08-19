In-home care provider accused of stealing $64K from patient

A woman is accused of stealing more than $64,000 from an in-home care patient.

The Allegheny County Police Department says this investigation began in mid-July, when investigators were tasked with looking into a reported theft from a 70-year-old woman in Pitcairn. That woman’s family told police they became aware of “multiple unauthorized checks” issued between September 2024 and June 2025.

ACPD says detectives identified 59 unauthorized checks, totaling $64,375. They determined the checks were altered and deposited through a mobile banking app, then transferred to a second account owned by Brittany Miller, 37, of Wilkinsburg.

Police say Miller was part of the victim’s in-home care provider team at the time of the theft and the victim reportedly did not authorize any of the transactions.

Miller is now charged with identity theft, forgery, financial exploitation of an older adult or care-dependent person, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.

