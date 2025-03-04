Inbound Armstrong Tunnel in Pittsburgh to close during parts of Thursday, Friday

PITTSBURGH — The inbound Armstrong Tunnel in Pittsburgh will close for part of the day on Thursday and Friday this week.

The inbound lanes will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Traffic will be detoured using Second Avenue, Ross Street, and Forbes Avenue.

The closures are required for a routine inspection.

The outbound Armstrong Tunnel remains closed part of an ongoing $13.4 million rehabilitation project.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group