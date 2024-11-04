Increased fire danger continues on Monday in western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — An increased fire risk continues on Monday in western Pennsylvania.

The National Weather Service issued a Special Weather Statement on Sunday warning of fire danger and reissued the alert on Monday morning.

NWS says low relative humidity values from “exceptionally dry weather” increase the risk of fire spread in the afternoon. The relative humidity will be in the upper 20 to low 40 percent range during peak heating hours and southerly wind gusts of up to 20 mph are expected in the afternoon, at times.

This alert impacts eastern Ohio, western Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia.

The NWS urges people to exercise “enhanced caution” with open flames or sparks, as fires can spread easily in these weather conditions.

Some reminders the NWS has to avoid a fire include properly discarding cigarettes, keeping vehicles off dry grass and avoiding power equipment that creates sparks.

Nearly every county in southwestern Pennsylvania also remains under a Drought Watch, according to the Department of Environmental Services.

It is not required, but residents and businesses are encouraged to voluntarily conserve water by reducing nonessential water use while under the Drought Watch status.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group