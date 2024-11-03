NWS warns of increased fire danger in western Pennsylvania Sunday due to dry, breezy conditions

PITTSBURGH — The National Weather Service warns there’s an increased fire risk in western Pennsylvania on Sunday afternoon.

The agency issued a Special Weather Statement on Sunday morning for part of northern Ohio and western Pennsylvania, including all of the Channel 11 viewing area, stating low relative humidity values due to “exceptionally dry weather” increases the risk for fire danger in the afternoon.

The relative humidity values are expected to drop into the upper 20 to low 30 percent range during peak heating hours in parts of Ohio and Pennsylvania. Additionally, easterly wind gusts of up to 20 mph are expected, which could drop the relative humidity values even more.

The NWS urges people to use “enhanced caution” with open flames, as fires can spread easily in these weather conditions.

Some reminders the NWS has to avoid a fire include properly discarding cigarettes, keeping vehicles off dry grass and avoiding power equipment that creates sparks.

A dry air mass and breezy conditions may combine with the dry ground litter to create increased potential for fire spread this afternoon. Be sure to follow these fire safety tips! pic.twitter.com/OR8Hde1HVo — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) November 3, 2024

Nearly every county in southwestern Pennsylvania also remains under a Drought Watch, according to the Department of Environmental Services.

It is not required, but residents and businesses are encouraged to voluntarily conserve water by reducing nonessential water use while under the Drought Watch status.

