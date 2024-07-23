Independence Township officials warn of scammer hitting area

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Officials in Independence Township are warning residents of a scammer hitting the area.

Independence Township Fire-EMS on Facebook said there is a man in a large black SUV stating he is a sheik from Dubai.

The man tries to solicit money from people in Independence Township and surrounding areas, officials said. He says he needs money for gas and his credit card won’t work, but he insists on cash and won’t accept offers to get him a couple gallons of gas.

Officials said in all reported incidents, the man hands people a ring.

“Please be careful out there,” officials said in the Facebook post.

