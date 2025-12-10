Indiana County firefighter honored for extinguishing fire at his workplace

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — An Indiana County firefighter was honored for his quick action during a house fire.

In a social media post, the Creekside Volunteer Fire Company recognized Jason Bazala, who found a fire on the porch of his workplace in Indiana.

The fire company says Bazala worked to extinguish the fire, saving the building and the people inside from harm.

Bazala is a 21-year life member of Creekside VFC, the post says. He is a “consistent top responder” and has served as lieutenant and captain of the company.

