Indiana County woman facing attempted homicide charge for violent domestic dispute, police say

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

CONEMAUGH, Pa. — An Indiana County woman is facing an attempted homicide charge following a domestic dispute, police say.

Pennsylvania State Police in Indiana County say the incident happened Saturday in Conemaugh Township. Two people got into a heated argument, which turned into a physical fight.

Mary Elizabeth Stuller, 60, is accused of hitting the victim in the head with a blunt object, causing them to fall to the floor. She then stabbed the victim and continued to hit them in the head with the blunt object.

Police say the victim suffered significant injuries. Their current condition is unknown.

