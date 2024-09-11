Indiana County woman sentenced to prison for injuring child over crying

INDIANA, Pa. — A Indiana County woman was sentenced to state prison for injuring a child because she was frustrated with its crying.

Amber Jones, 28, was sentenced to two-and-a-half to five years in state prison for a guilty plea of aggravated assault of a minor less than 13 years old.

Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi said the victim received treatment at the Indiana Regional Medical Center before being transferred to Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh. Medical professionals found indications of past injuries in addition to the present medical issues.

Police found evidence that Jones tried to cause serious bodily injury to the child because of her stated frustrations with the child’s crying.

“No matter how stressed or overwhelmed a parent becomes, there are absolutely no reasons to try to hurt your children. I will never understand or condone a parent or guardian whose duty it is to protect a young child being the perpetrator of pain and injury,” said Manzi. “I want to thank the members of the Indiana Borough Police Department who thoroughly investigated this matter and were able to bring forward this defendant to account for her actions.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group