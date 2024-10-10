Innamorato signs executive order protecting providers, patients seeking reproductive care

PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato signed an executive order Thursday to protect patients and healthcare providers who are seeking legal reproductive and gender affirming care.

For purposes of this executive order, “reproductive health care services” includes all medical, surgical, counseling or referral services relating to the human reproductive system, including, but not limited to, services relating to contraception, pregnancy, the termination of a pregnancy or gender-affirming care.

In signing the order, Innamorato said:

“In 2022, the Supreme Court overturned 50 years of Roe vs Wade precedence. That effectively sent decisions about the legality and access of abortion down to states to decide what kind of protections or bans they want to have for their residents. Overturning Roe was a wakeup call that our rights are not as permanent as many of us may have believed. Progress is not always a straight line. And especially when it comes to control over our own bodies, autonomy is frighteningly fragile. Abortion, fertility treatment, and gender affirming care is all under attack and people are traveling to Allegheny County from other states for care. We’ll do everything we can in our power at Allegheny County to protect our health care providers, our residents, and guests who come from out of town for care. Health care providers in Allegheny County, we have your back. You offer lifesaving, and life affirming care, and we trust you to make the right decisions with your patients.”

Dr. Shelia Ramgopal, MD, said:

“As an abortion provider, I see patients every day who are having to jump over so many hurdles to not only get abortions but also deal with the complexities of abortion in this country. Abortion is not a partisan issue. I take care of people every day who believe and do not believe in abortion. No matter where you stand politically, if you want or need an abortion, and have the means to do so, you will get an abortion. Basic human rights include the ability to control your own body and to healthcare. As an OBGYN who provides gender affirming care, we are seeing more and more clients from other states and counties to access hormones and gender affirming surgery. The regional restrictions that we see on abortion access is mirrored by the restrictions we are seeing increasing to prevent gender affirming care across this country. As a clinic owner, it is so important that our team of abortion workers is safe and can provide this critical care for clients both from and outside of PA without fear of being prosecuted! As an abortion provider, I want to make sure that all of our clients, whether they are living in PA or not, are able to get services in this state and in this county, without the additional fear of going to jail. Thank you so much to our County Executive, Sara Innamorato, for this executive order protecting abortion workers and patients. We are again very grateful for these county protections to ensure that abortion and gender affirming care is accessible in Allegheny County.”

You can read the full executive order below.

