Intoxicated man steals yacht on Allegheny River, police say

PITTSBURGH — A man is facing charges after he allegedly stole a yacht on the Allegheny River.

Pittsburgh River Rescue responded to the scene just before 8 a.m. Friday.

An intoxicated man broke into the Lock Wall Marina off 23rd Street in the Strip District, Pittsburgh police said. He boarded and unmoored an 82-foot yacht, but was unable to turn on the power.

The man then floated downriver to where the boat came to rest along the river wall, around 50 yards away from the Pittsburgh River Rescue boathouse.

River Rescue took the man into custody. He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail and charges are pending, police said.

There was no damage to other boats or objects along the river.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group