HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — More than a month after Zachariah Schuck disappeared, investigators in Beaver County are still searching for answers.

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District Attorney Nate Bible told Channel 11 about two of the most recent searches for clues or evidence that could help them to find Schuck, the DoorDash driver who hasn’t been seen since making his last delivery the night of October 22.

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On Saturday, November 22, crews brought search dogs into the woods of Hopewell Township, near where Schuck’s car was left abandoned, but that search turned up nothing, according to Bible. The day before, crews searched the riverbank for Zach’s phone or other evidence. Bible said that while two phones were found, neither belonged to Zach.

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“There have been some things that have developed, I really can’t necessarily talk about certain things in the investigation, but it’s not really pointed us, gotten us any closer as to where he might be,” Bible said.

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Every day, Carl Schuck waits for answers about the disappearance of his son.

“This will be the first holiday in quite a few years where we are not spending it with the family,” Schuck said. “It’s hard because it has been over a month now, but we just have to hope for the best.”

We asked Bible if foul play has officially been ruled out.

“No, it hasn’t been ruled out, but I think it’s been minimized from what we initially thought. Certainly, there were no signs of a struggle in his vehicle,” Bible said.

Bible said, at this time, the waters of the Ohio River itself have not been searched. He said another foot search through the wooded areas of Hopewell is likely to happen sometime in the next week. He had this message to hunters heading out this weekend.

“If you see an article of clothing or something that you may typically look at and ignore and say, ‘That’s not important,’ particularly in the Hopewell area, please notify the police,” Bible said. “We will run DNA on it , just so we can exhaust all possibilities and eliminate that.”

Bible said electronic devices belonging to Zach and his wife are still in the process of being analyzed for information.

“There are certain things that gave us a little better background on, you know, maybe with the current situation was with Zach, but no, nothing that has been kind of groundbreaking,” Bible said.

Carl Schuck, who lives in New York, told Channel 11 he plans to return to Pittsburgh soon to meet with investigators.

“They have the tools and the ability to conduct these searches, so I have to have my confidence in them,” Schuck said.

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