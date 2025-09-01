Investigators still working to identify suspects in deadly Clairton shooting a year later

CLAIRTON, Pa. — A year after a man was shot and killed in Clairton, investigators are asking for help from the public.

Derrick Davis, 28, was shot in the back while in a crowd of people fighting on State Street on Sept. 1, 2024. He got in his vehicle and drove away, but crashed around a mile from the fight scene, flipping the vehicle and shearing a utility pole.

He later died at an area hospital. Two other people were hurt in the shooting.

The Allegheny County Police Department’s Homicide Unit continues to investigate the shooting. Detectives determined over a dozen shots were fired during the incident and several guns were recovered, but they’re still working to identify suspects.

Investigators say witnesses reported around 1,000 people in the crowd that night, and say they know people saw what happened leading up to Davis’ death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

