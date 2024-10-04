Irwin church designated as ‘heart safe’ after establishing emergency response team, getting AED

IRWIN, Pa. — After establishing an emergency response team and getting an AED, a church in Irwin was formally designated as “heart safe” over the weekend.

Irwin First Assembly of God worked with Project Adam, an organization that aims to help schools, sporting programs and community sites become heart safe.

The church did a drill on Sunday and was then presented with their certificate.

For more information on Project Adam, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group