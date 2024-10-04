Local

Irwin church designated as ‘heart safe’ after establishing emergency response team, getting AED

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

IRWIN, Pa. — After establishing an emergency response team and getting an AED, a church in Irwin was formally designated as “heart safe” over the weekend.

Irwin First Assembly of God worked with Project Adam, an organization that aims to help schools, sporting programs and community sites become heart safe.

The church did a drill on Sunday and was then presented with their certificate.

For more information on Project Adam, click here.

