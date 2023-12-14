Local

‘It jarred me’: Homeowner describes moments car ends up in house after crash in Fayette County

By Andrew Havranek, WPXI-TV

‘It jarred me’: Homeowner describes moments car ends up in house after crash in Fayette County

By Andrew Havranek, WPXI-TV

NORMALVILLE, Pa. — One person was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital and another was taken to the hospital by ambulance after a crash that ended up with one of two vehicles going into a Fayette County home.

It happened along Springfield Pike, across the street from the Dollar General.

The homeowner was home in bed at the time of the crash and spoke with Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek. What he heard and felt, and what crews spent the day doing at the home coming up tonight on Channel 11 News at 6.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 2 men accused of racing, causing Dravosburg school van crash that killed 15-year-old girl
  • 2 girls, 11, hit by car on Pittsburgh’s North Side
  • The Panther Pit in Oakland raided by state police for second time in 3 months
  • VIDEO: Charges filed against off-duty Center Township officer after man died while helping shooting victim
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read