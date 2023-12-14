‘It jarred me’: Homeowner describes moments car ends up in house after crash in Fayette County

NORMALVILLE, Pa. — One person was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital and another was taken to the hospital by ambulance after a crash that ended up with one of two vehicles going into a Fayette County home.

It happened along Springfield Pike, across the street from the Dollar General.

The homeowner was home in bed at the time of the crash and spoke with Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek. What he heard and felt, and what crews spent the day doing at the home coming up tonight on Channel 11 News at 6.

