‘It’s a good day’: Butler County tree farm open for business this holiday season

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — It’s been in business for more than 30 years: Grupp’s Christmas Trees, which is family-owned and operated, had one of its busiest days in recent years on Friday. Owner Jack Grupp told Channel 11 he and his staff were thrilled to welcome back customers.

“You see all these little kids here running around, dressed up, they’re all excited, so it’s a fun time for us,” Grupp said. “It’s a good day.”

Grupp’s Christmas Trees is one of the many locally-owned tree farms in Western Pennsylvania. People can browse the farm’s many acres of land, filled with firs of all shapes and sizes.

“We give them a saw, give them a cart, point them in the right direction, they go cut their tree down,” Grupp said.

Grupp said it’s been a good growing year, despite dealing with dry conditions in late summer and early fall. He said while everything costs more this year, they’ve kept their prices the same.

“When you look at transportation, fertilizer, all the things that make our business successful — everything has gone up, and we can only control so much, but we want people to have a real tree too,” Grupp said.

It’s a sentiment that resonates with the Kovachik family. They were on their way to visit family in Ohio and decided to stop by the farm and get their Christmas tree first.

“We even saw some snow flurries when we were out there. it’s just beautiful seeing all the trees and the people,” said Michael Kovachik of North Huntingdon. “(It’s) part of a family tradition to cut down our own tree, put our decorations on it together, and keep those traditions alive.”

Grupp’s is open on weekends through December from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can see their full hours of operation by clicking here.

