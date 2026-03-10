‘It’s horrible’: Demor Towers flooded for second time in five months

VERONA, Pa. — Hopeless and helpless: those are the emotions that multiple residents of Demor Towers say they’re feeling after their building flooded for a second time in a matter of months. Verona police told Channel 11 the same man is responsible for both incidents.

Last October, residents were evacuated after police said a man on the 7th floor, later identified as Steven Speis, tampered with the fire suppression system, flooding every single floor. At the time, water damage was estimated to be around $200,000.

Bea Porter’s apartment, which is directly below Speis’s, got the worst of it.

“I looked in my bathroom. It was like Niagara Falls….water everywhere,” Porter said. “I can’t handle it. I just can’t.”

Porter lost her postcard collection, medical supplies, clothing, and food. She stayed in a hotel for nine days, then was placed in a temporary unit. She just moved back into her apartment two weeks ago when police were called on Monday.

“This was the same apartment that we had issues back in October,” Chief Tom Dessell of the Verona Police Department said.

“I walked down the hallway, and water was dripping down the elevator,” Jesse Barrett said.

Dessell said charges could be forthcoming in this incident, depending on what the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office decides. As for the October incident, Spies was arrested and is facing charges. Court records show he is scheduled for a non-jury trial in May, but it’s unclear if that is still happening.

While the damage this week is not as extensive as before, Porter and her neighbors are devastated and are calling for Speis to be evicted.

“It’s horrible. I don’t want to leave here, but they got to get him out here. They have to,” Porter said.

Tuesday afternoon, Channel 11 received a statement from property manager Glenshaw Gardens and the Allegheny County Housing Authority, saying that while they initially prevailed during an eviction hearing, an appeal in February was decided in favor of the defendant based on a technical procedural issue.

The full statement reads:

The Allegheny County Housing Authority’s affiliate, Glenshaw Gardens, which manages A.J. Demor Tower in Verona, Pennsylvania, is providing the following statement regarding an ongoing tenant matter.

In October 2025, a resident allegedly damaged a sprinkler head inside the building, which resulted in a water leak affecting multiple floors and required temporary evacuations while the situation was addressed. The incident caused significant disruption and inconvenience to other residents.

Following the incident, management issued a lease violation to the resident and filed a landlord–tenant complaint with the local magistrate court. The Allegheny County Law Department represented Glenshaw Gardens during the eviction hearing. Management prevailed at the initial hearing; however, the defendant subsequently filed an appeal.

On February 19, 2026, management received notice that the appeal was decided in favor of the defendant based on a technical procedural issue. As a result, management is refiling the eviction complaint this week in order to continue the legal process.

Since the initial incident, management has continued monitoring the situation and working to ensure the safety and well-being of all residents. Recently, a separate maintenance issue occurred involving a sink clogged with a rag in the same unit, which resulted in minor water damage. The matter was promptly addressed by maintenance staff.

Glenshaw Gardens and the Allegheny County Housing Authority remain committed to protecting residents and maintaining safe housing conditions. At the same time, management recognizes that all residents are entitled to due process under the law. A resident cannot be removed from the property until the matter is fully adjudicated by the court.

The resident involved in the matter is currently represented by Neighborhood Legal Services. Management has also reached out to appropriate service providers in an effort to identify additional support options that may assist in resolving the situation.

Management will continue to work diligently with legal counsel, service partners, and the court system to address the matter in a timely and responsible manner while prioritizing the safety and stability of the building community.

