Sole survivor of Lawrence County crash returns to softball after miraculous recovery

CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A young girl who was the sole survivor of a car crash that killed her father, brother and sister has made a near-full recovery.

The now-12-year-old spoke to Channel 11 for the first time alongside her mother Nicole Bogacki.

“It’s amazing to see her smile,” Nicole said.

Smiling and doing what she loves. Aubrey Bogacki returned to the softball diamond just over a week ago.

Aubrey suffered a number of injuries including a fractured neck and a brain bleed. When she arrived at Children’s Hospital in July, doctors weren’t sure she’d survive.

Three weeks ago, her neck brace was removed.

“My neck hurt for like two days then it went away. The same with my neck brace,” Aubrey said. “Getting back to softball is like a miracle for me.”

Softball is a passion she shared with her sister Emma and brother Grant.

Nicole says they’ve dealt with the loss of them, together.

“It’s very tough. I mean, we have our ups and downs but we know they’re here with us. We know they’re here to support us and that helps us to keep going. They’ll always be here with us,” Nicole said.

There are physical reminders of them, too.

Aubrey was given a custom glove with her sibling’s initials on it by her mom’s alma mater Robert Morris.

There is also a quote from Emma written on a dugout at Blackhawk High School’s softball field.

It reads “Be better today than yesterday - Emma B.”

Every time I drive past the school, I peek over here and take a look at it. It will be here, hopefully, for a long time,” Nicole said.

Next up for Aubrey is getting cleared to play basketball.

