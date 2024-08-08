Girl who survived Lawrence County crash that killed her dad, siblings released from hospital

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — A young girl is out of the hospital less than three weeks after surviving a crash that killed her father, brother and sister in Lawrence County.

The Beaver Falls community came together to welcome Aubrey Bogacki, 10, home from the hospital on Thursday afternoon.

PHOTOS: Welcome home parade held for girl who survived Lawrence County crash that killed her dad, siblings

Channel 11 was there as a long line of fire trucks and police cruisers made a welcome parade for Aubrey and neighbors cheered her on.

Aubrey’s prognosis was not good after the crash. She suffered a number of injuries including a fractured neck and brain bleed.

She defied expectations to make a “miraculous” recovery.

>> Girl who survived Lawrence County crash that killed her father, siblings makes ‘miraculous’ recovery

“The recovery has been very quick like I said, we went from not knowing she was ever going to survive, to not knowing if she was ever going to walk to 20 days later she’s walking and she’s coming home,” said Amy Hepak, Aubrey’s aunt.

Fundraising efforts are still going on for Aubrey and her mom.

A GoFundMe account has raised more than $170,000. Click here to donate.

A softball tournament is also scheduled for Sept. 14 and 15 at multiple locations.

For registration or more information, you can contact Henry Frengel at thefrengels@yahoo.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group