Girl who survived crash that killed her father, siblings gifted dream trip to see Taylor Swift

PITTSBURGH — An organization is making a young girl’s wildest dreams come true after she survived a crash that killed her father and siblings.

Aubrey Bogacki’s miraculous road to recovery is far from over, but Jamie’s Dream Team is trying to help in any way it can.

Friday, the group announced it plans to send Aubrey and her mom on a once-in-a-lifetime trip to see Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” and then head to Disney World.

Aubrey had been hospitalized since a July 20 car crash in Lawrence County killed her dad, brother, and sister and left her with critical injuries including multiple fractures and a brain bleed.

Jamie Ward, the founder of Jamie’s Dream Team got to spend some time with Jamie while she was at Children’s Hospital.

“I am heartbroken for her and heartbroken for everything that she went through and she’s going to continue to go through,” Ward said. “Aubrey’s a fighter. She’s such a fighter and she’s so sweet.”

Ward says her mission is not over yet.

Her organization still needs to raise more money for travel expenses, hotels and food for Aubrey’s dream trip.

She also has a big ask that would put this once-in-a-lifetime experience over the top.

“I just want Taylor Swift to please meet with this girl when she’s in Indianapolis, or give her her hat, do something. Make her know that she is loved by somebody that she loves,” Ward said.

