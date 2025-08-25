IUP launches Impact 150, its largest-ever fundraising campaign

INDIANA, Pa. — Indiana University of Pennsylvania launched its largest-ever fundraising campaign, Impact 150, on Saturday, to coincide with the university’s sesquicentennial celebration.

The Impact 150 Campaign aims to raise $150 million to support various university initiatives, including scholarships, faculty research and a proposed college of osteopathic medicine. As of Aug. 1, the campaign has already secured over $81 million from 11,673 donors.

“Impact 150 is about more than a number. It’s about what that number represents: scholarships that open doors for students; programs that prepare graduates for an evolving world; faculty research that strengthens the lives of people around the world,” said IUP President Dr. Michael Driscoll.

The campaign’s public launch was marked by a celebration carnival and a fireworks show, underscoring the significance of the event for the university community.

Laurie Frisina Kuzneski, a 1993 IUP graduate, and her husband, Andy Kuzneski III, are co-chairs of the Impact 150 Campaign. Laurie Kuzneski emphasized the importance of giving back to the university, stating, “We talk a lot about being grateful—and we should. But giving back, whether it is our time or our treasure, is how we put that gratitude into action.”

The campaign supports a variety of initiatives, including the establishment of a college of osteopathic medicine, which has already received more than $34.3 million in donations.

Jennifer DeAngelo, IUP Vice President for University Advancement, highlighted the diversity of contributions, noting that the campaign has received 13 gifts of $1 million or more, $15 million in anonymous donations and 562 gifts ranging from $5,000 to $25,000.

The event also recognized significant donors, including Dr. Rhonda Luckey and Alan Luckey, who contributed the official commemorative gift for IUP’s 150th anniversary celebration.

