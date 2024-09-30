JAA plans for new senior campus to model senior living into the future

PITTSBURGH — The Jewish Association on Aging’s plans to build an urban campus has been long in the making as the organization’s management and board looked to the future of senior care that JAA has been known for for decades.

JAA announced earlier this week that it would build 90 new units on its Squirrel Hill campus and renovate and update its memory-care unit in two existing buildings, the former Residence at Weinberg Village and the former Charles Morris Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. That includes a 30-unit personal care residence, a 60-unit independent living facility and the updating of the Ahava Memory Care Residence.

The Pittsburgh-based JAA has undergone a transformation over the past several years as the organization, like others in the senior living field, have struggled with reimbursements that have not kept up with the costs as well as the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, inflation and higher labor costs.

