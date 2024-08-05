Jackpot winning Cash 5 ticket sold in Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH — A jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket was sold at an Allegheny County grocery store.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says the jackpot from the Aug. 3 drawing is being split between two tickets -- one sold in Venango County and another in Allegheny County.

Both tickets matched all five balls drawn, 14-18-28-30-32, to win individual prizes of $312,823.50.

The winning Allegheny County ticket was sold at a SHOP ‘n SAVE on William Flynn Highway in Gibsonia. The store earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

All Cash 5 prizes must be claimed within a year of the draining date.

