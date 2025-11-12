Local

Jackpot-winning lottery ticket worth $760K sold at Allegheny County convenience store

By WPXI.com News Staff
JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $760,000 was sold in Allegheny County for Monday’s drawing.

The winning ticket, which matched all six numbers 19-25-31-33-37-38, was sold at Shop ‘N Go Deli on Route 837 in Jefferson Hills. The retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

More than 28,100 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the same drawing. Players are encouraged to check every ticket to see if they have won.

