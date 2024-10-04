James Harrison, Chad Johnson scheduled for MMA bout before Super Bowl, ex-Bengals star says

NEW ORLEANS — Ex-Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson says he will square off against former Steelers linebacker James Harrison in an MMA bout before the Super Bowl.

Johnson took to X to announce he is fighting Harrison in an exhibition MMA format three-round bout in New Orleans before the game.

Harrison reposted the post, saying it was five rounds.

There’s no official word on if the fight is scheduled.

