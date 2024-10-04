Local

James Harrison, Chad Johnson scheduled for MMA bout before Super Bowl, ex-Bengals star says

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

James Harrison New Orleans Saints v Pittsburgh Steelers PITTSBURGH, PA - NOVEMBER 30: James Harrison #92 of the Pittsburgh Steelers is introduced prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at Heinz Field on November 30, 2014 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

NEW ORLEANS — Ex-Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson says he will square off against former Steelers linebacker James Harrison in an MMA bout before the Super Bowl.

Johnson took to X to announce he is fighting Harrison in an exhibition MMA format three-round bout in New Orleans before the game.

Harrison reposted the post, saying it was five rounds.

There’s no official word on if the fight is scheduled.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Brighton Township assisted living community closing, giving residents days to find new homes
  • Garth Brooks accused of rape in lawsuit from hair-and-makeup artist
  • Local truancy advocate worker accused of having sexual relationship with teen
  • VIDEO: Channel 11 sits down for exclusive interview with Steelers QB Justin Fields ahead of Cowboys matchup
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    ”Countdown

    Most Read