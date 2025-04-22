Jaylen Warren signs one-year RFA tender with Steelers

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren has signed his one-year restricted free agent tender contract, the team announced on Tuesday.

The Steelers had secured Warren’s rights for the 2025 season by offering him the tender by the early-March deadline. Warren had the option to sign the tender and play under the one-year, $5.436 contract that has no guaranteed money, or negotiate a longer-term extension with the team.

Warren signing the tender doesn’t rule out the idea of him making a long-term deal with the team, but it is probably less likely.

