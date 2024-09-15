Jeep, Bronco drivers celebrate new law allowing doorless driving

Dozens of drivers gathered in Allegheny County on Saturday to celebrate a new law that puts Pennsylvania in line with the rest of the U.S.

Jeep and Bronco drivers held a ride from Bethel Park to Mingo Creek Park in Finleyville to celebrate a law that allows them to drive with the doors off their vehicles.

Organizers say for a long time, Pennsylvania was the only state where it was illegal to ride without doors, even though doing so appeals to some drivers.

“It’s that American freedom. Put your leg out the door and just cruise. You just go. There’s no feeling like it,” said ride organizer Shawn Champlin.

The new law applies to drivers with any car that comes from the factory with removable doors. The legislation, sponsored by Sen. Devlin Robinson (R-Bridgeville), passed in July, but drivers were only recently able to remove the vehicle doors.

