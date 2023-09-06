Local

Ji Hwan Bae’s first-career triple helps lift Pirates past Brewers 5-4

Pittsburgh Pirates' Ji Hwan Bae (3) triples off Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Elvis Peguero (59), driving in a run, during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. The Pirates won 5-4.

PITTSBURGH — Ji Hwan Bae’s first-career triple came in a big spot as it broke a 3-all tie in the bottom of the seventh to help give the Pittsburgh Pirates a 5-4 win and a series victory over the first-place Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park on Wednesday.

After Jason Delay reached on a single with one out in the seventh, Bae drilled a 110.2 mph triple into-center for the go-ahead run.

Pinch-hitting for Jack Suwinski later in the inning, Miguel Andujar lined a single up the middle to tack on an insurance run, putting them ahead 5-3.

