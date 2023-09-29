Local

Joe Greene 1971 rookie card sells for $22,200 in auction

Joe Greene 1971 rookie card sells for $22,200 in auction Credit: PWCC Marketplace (PWCC Marketplace)

PITTSBURGH — Former Pittsburgh Steeler Joe Greene’s 1971 Topps Football rookie card sold for $22,200 in an auction Thursday night.

This is the highest dollar amount one of Greene’s cards has ever been sold for.

Very few of these cards are left, due to chipping and color fading issues, which is a common issue with cards from this set.

The one that sold in an auction on Thursday night was graded a “mint 9″ meaning it’s in good condition. None of Greene’s cards have been graded higher to date.

“This is a scenario where demand outweighs supply because the supply of high-quality copies is so incredibly low,” said Erik Hidle, Vice President of Communication at PWCC Marketplace. “Just half of a percent of all copies of Greene’s rookie card assessed by third-party grader PSA have been awarded a Mint designation. None have received a Gem Mint assessment. This is one of those rare high-quality copies.”

Greene’s rookie issue card was considered a top find from the 1971 release, along with Terry Bradshaw’s debut card.

