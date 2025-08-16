Joey Porter Jr. gives out backpacks, school supplies to local students

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh Steeler with local roots is helping students get ready for their return to the classroom.

On Friday, Joey Porter Jr. hosted a back-to-school event for kids in Sheraden. Students came out to get new backpacks, supplies and free food.

Porter Jr. says events like these started with his family, and they helped him want to give back.

“Willing to give back, and wanting to give back to others, it goes a long way,” Porter Jr. said. “That’s what my mom and dad taught me at a young age and that’s what I’m trying to teach the kids now.”

This is the second back-to-school event he’s hosted in Pittsburgh.

