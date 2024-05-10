Juneteenth organizer asking to review Pittsburgh’s RFP process after city opts not to sponsor event

PITTSBURGH — Juneteenth organizer William Marshall is calling for an investigation into the city’s Juneteenth RFP (Request for Proposal) process.

This week the city announced it will not sponsor William’s annual Juneteenth event at Point State Park. Instead, the city will sponsor a separate celebration hosted by Bounce Entertainment. Marshall said while the city can do that, it’s how they went about it, that’s raising questions.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Juneteenth celebration to be held at Point State Park, city of Pittsburgh opts not to sponsor event

The music, the food, and of course, the performances have all become the staples of the annual Juneteenth celebration hosted by William Marshall.

“This year we are looking for over 50,000 people to attend, we are looking to generate more than last year,” said William Marshall when asked about his upcoming Juneteenth celebration.

In 2023, his event generated an estimated 4 million dollars. Historically he has won the sponsorship of major corporations and the City of Pittsburgh. Marshall said last year the city awarded him and his partner the Poise Foundation $250,000 to be split between last year’s event and this year’s.

However, this year’s money was taken back, Marshall said with no explanation from the city.

“We are calling for an investigation into the RFP process because we think that was improper,” he said.

This year the city announced it would take applications for an organization to host Juneteenth through a request for proposal process (RFP).

Marshall applied but was not selected.

On Thursday, the city announced Bounce Entertainment got the contract.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> City of Pittsburgh names contractor for 2024 Juneteenth Celebration

Marshall questions whether the group has the experience to organize the event, and is asking whether Bounce was selected because the owner is a friend of the mayor.

“The group that they gave it to does the mayor’s inauguration, did about five other city events, and we think that’s kind of improper to give it to a group that is your promotion company,” Marshall said.

The city denies that claim.

“That’s not the case, the applications were accessed equally by a panel representing numerous agencies in the city,” said Deputy Mayor, Jake Pawlak.

The city told us it could not share details about its celebration until the city council approved, a process that will take weeks. We reached out to Bounce Entertainment multiple times. We also went to the address listed for Bounce Entertainment, a house on the North Side. No one answered.

Now other organizers are asking questions, Day Bracey is the organizer of Barrel and Flow one of the nation’s largest beer festivals, hosted annually in Pittsburgh.

“I think it’s convenient that the mayor now has $125,000 to put on an event that we know nothing about,” Bracey said.

Marshall said despite not receiving the funding he will still move forward with his event which includes top names.

June 14

· Arrested Development

· Freeway and Beanie Sigel

· Klymaxx

June 15

· Keke Wyatt

· Brownstone

· Elle Varner

· Blackbyrds

June 16

· Stokley

· Kelly Price

· Adam Hawley





Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group