Jury to begin deliberations on shooting death of off-duty Oakdale police officer trial

By Gabriella DeLuca, WPXI-TV

WPXI - Fountain Street Shooting An off-duty police officer was killed and another man was injured in a shooting in Blawnox late Sunday. (July 3, 2022)

BLAWNOX, Pa. — A jury will begin deliberations in the trial against a man accused in the deadly shooting of an off-duty Oakdale police officer in 2022.

>> Man charged with homicide for shooting death of off-duty Oakdale police officer

The criminal complaint states that Kevin McSwiggen is charged with shooting and killing 23-year-old Charles G. Stipetich. Stipetich, according to county police, was an off-duty police officer for Oakdale Borough.

>> ‘I couldn’t even save him’: Heartbroken family remembers off-duty officer shot, killed in Blawnox

On Channel 11 News at 5 p.m., what the suspect claims happened when he took the stand in his own defense.

